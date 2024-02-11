Concert, rally held in support of trans youth in Alberta

A concert and march was held in Edmonton on Sunday to show support for members of the trans community.

The "Sing With Love" concert was held at McDougall United Church at 2 p.m., followed by a march to Churchill Square and solidarity sing-in.

The event was held in response to the Alberta government's recent announcement on gender policies affecting trans children.

"I think, when tough stuff happens, as a choir community, we want to make music, we want to be together and sing," organizer Katy Luyk told CTV News Edmonton. "It's our response to when times are troubled, to try and join together in a song and really raise our voices literally just trying to speak up."

Several choirs performed at Sunday afternoon's concert.

Attendees were encouraged to wear Pride gear.

Donations raised from the concert will go to the Fyrefly Institute for Gender and Sexual Diversity.