Concerts return to Caesars Windsor this spring

Caesars Windsor is welcoming back concerts at The Colosseum this spring.

In preparation for capacity COVID-19 restrictions being further eased for venues, the casino announced Monday that the entertainment venue will host to a lineup of performers, including Steve Martin and Martin Short, Brad Paisley, and Chelsea Handler.

“We pride ourselves in delivering the best entertainment experience for the community,” said Tim Trombley, Entertainment Director, Caesars Windsor. “As we get back to live concerts, we are thankful for the support we have received from our guests, employees, and the community.”

The Colosseum lineup includes the following acts:

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! is on Thursday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

Global country music superstar, Brad Paisley, strums his way to The Colosseum, Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

Chelsea Handler hits The Colosseum stage for a stand-up performance, Saturday, June 18 at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the above shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 11. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Limited Box Office hours will be available in April.

Caesars previously announced the following updated concept lineup at the Colosseum: