Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend

The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event in False Creek, which includes countless dragon boat races, music and food.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim took part in the festival as well, including the cake cutting ceremony.

"The fact that this was put on 35 years ago … to see it grow and grow and grow and bring cultures together, it's great,” he said.

"When you look around in the crowd, you see everybody from every walk of life really enjoying each other. This is diversity at its finest,” said Peter Udzenija of Concord Pacific.

For many in the Chinese community, dragon boat racing is more than just a sport.

Aydin Quach, the cultures program coordinator for Dragon Boat BC told CTV News that it’s also about resilience, empowerment and bringing people together.

"We're still living in a world where there is a lot of racism faced against Asian folks. Being able to celebrate my culture, being able to celebrate that through sport, through competition, through community-building, I think is one avenue of combating racism in our city,” he said.

Organizers also launched a pride cup this year.

"As a queer individual myself, being able to see Chinese culture, and queer folks, and Chinese queer folks working together on the same boat shows me that there is a way to move forward. That you can be queer, and that you can be Chinese. And that, to me, is super empowering,” Quach said.

Saturday’s gloomy weather may not have been favourable, but that didn’t stop crowds of people from spending hours of their day watching the races and cheering on their favourite team.

The festival runs until 9 p.m. on Sunday.