Concordia faculty and administration reach agreement ending 'landmark' strike

Students at Concordia University of Edmonton will return to classes Wednesday after faculty members ratified a new collective agreement ending a nearly two-week strike.

The faculty association and university administration announced the agreement Saturday afternoon in online statements. Eighty-nine per cent of membership voted in favour of ratification.

“This new agreement is a win for faculty, students and the community because it will enable the University to recruit and retain excellent faculty and lays the foundation for a stronger learning environment,” said Glynis Price, Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association (CUEFA) president.

The strike began on Jan. 4, marking a first for faculty associations in Alberta. Bargaining started in the late spring of 2021 but stalled in the remaining months. CUEFA — representing librarians, full-time professors, and lab instructors — issued a strike notice on Dec. 22, barring an amenable deal.

"Throughout the bargaining process, negotiations with the CUEFA remained productive and respectful," said Tim Loreman, president and vice-chancellor.

"Both sides honoured their commitments to treat one another with patience, professionalism and respect."

The strike halted the start of the next semester of classes for more than 2,500 students attending Concordia. The university says academic programming and services will resume virtually for students on Wednesday.

According to CUEFA, more than 1,350 individuals and organizations across Canada sent messages to administrators asking them to put "students and staff before profit." A student-run petition garnered 500 signatures supporting striking faculty members.

Salary gains, job security, and improvements to working conditions for CUEFA members are part of the new agreement, the association said.

“Collective action is what made it possible, and CUEFA is grateful to the students, parents, other associations and allies across Canada who rallied in support of this strike," Price added.