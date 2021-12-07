Concrete barriers in Garneau bike lanes cause confusion, backlash

The City of Edmonton is facing backlash, after photos surfaced of concrete barriers in the Garneau bike lanes.

This is so aggravating that it’s almost funny. Who put these here?



It’s an actual hazard for those cycling at night and needs to be removed ASAP. @CityofEdmonton https://t.co/jEhHksdlNS

There were concerns not only that the barriers prevented the paths from being used by cyclists, but that they created a hazard for those cycling at night.

The city clarified in a tweet that the 100 Street protected bike lanes from 76 Avenue to University Avenue, as well as from 83 Avenue to 90 Avenue, are closed until signage is installed. The concrete barriers were installed to prevent cars from parking in the bike lanes.

This is what these barriers look like in the dark. Note the non-functional street lights. pic.twitter.com/1xhOl2R8r2

Many people were not satisfied with this explanation, accusing the city of punishing cyclists for the behavior of motorists who were parking in the lanes.

How can people with disabilities safely navigate our city with #AccessibilityBarriers such as this? Turn the concrete block sideways & everyone wins.#yegcc #yeg @AACyeg @kerentangyeg @AndrewKnack @AmarjeetSohiYEG @GlobalEdmonton @joannewrightyeg @CBCEdmonton @RealTalkRJ @camtait https://t.co/pcfSM2gXAQ

The city said in a tweet it is working to open the bike lanes as soon as possible.