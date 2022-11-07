Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
Cadillac Fairview confirmed to CTV on Monday that an incident occurred on Saturday near the food court at CF Polo Park. Video and photos from the scene show pieces of building material on the ground.
“Our security and operations team acted quickly, securing the area and ensuring the safety of people in the area,” a Cadillac Fairview spokesperson said in a statement. “Thankfully, no one was injured and the area was closed off pending investigation.”
The spokesperson said the incident is currently being investigated by a structural engineer to determine the cause and the immediate next steps.
The area where the concrete fell is blocked off to allow for the inspection.
