Concrete collapse near Gordie Howe International Bridge site closes Detroit, Mich. street

Bridging North America is investigating an incident that caused compromised concrete to collapse on a section of Fort Street in Detroit, Mich.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) Tara Carson said the incident happened in the area of West Fort and Calvary Streets in Detroit on Sunday, June 5. The event caused the concrete to collapse inward on a roughly 100 foot section of Fort Street.

“This is an isolated incident and does not impact the overall construction schedule for the project,” Carson said.

Carson said the failure happened overnight while no workers were onsite and at the time no injuries were sustained.

She confirms Bridging North America is undertaking an investigation that is supported by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) And the WDBA to determine the cause of the collapse.

There is a temporary road closure in place on Fort Street between Livernois Avenue and Campbell Street.

Carson said WDBA anticipates one lane in each direction will open later on Tuesday.