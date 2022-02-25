Condemnation over Russia invasion of Ukraine grows in Manitoba

There’s growing condemnation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and some of it is coming from Russian people themselves.

In Winnipeg, dozens of people from different nationalities gathered with the Ukrainian community for a rally at The Forks Thursday evening, including a few people of Russian descent.

“One of them approached me and told me he was sorry for what Russia is doing with Ukraine right now,” said Dmytro Malyk, vice president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Manitoba.

Buhler Industries, an equipment manufacturer headquartered in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry Industrial Park, also voiced opposition to the invasion.

Buhler said while a Russian agriculture company holds majority ownership, it operates with autonomy and all business decisions are made here in Canada.

“The executive team of Buhler Industries is united in the condemnation of the actions taken by the Russian Federation,” the company said in a portion of a statement released on its website. “We are deeply disappointed by the current events and are in support of a quick and peaceful resolution and offer our condolences to those affected and share in their grief.”

The company said Buhler Industries has not exported products to Russia since 2019 and no longer does business in the region. Buhler also said Canada’s sanctions won’t impact its current business strategy.

But while the civilian and military death toll from the invasion is rising, the humanitarian and economic ramifications are also rippling across the globe.

“Whatever we grow in Canada here got a major price boost, mainly because of the uncertainty that this war is creating,” said Gunter Jochum, who farms near Winnipeg and serves as president of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers.

Jochum said given Russia and Ukraine’s role as major suppliers of wheat, the conflict has caused crop prices to fluctuate, shooting up before dropping back down.

But he said that’s not the only concern.

“It just doesn’t affect what we grow and sell, it also affects our crop inputs,” Jochum said. “Russia is a major exporter and producer of fertilizer.”

One expert said Canadians could also choose to boycott Russian-made goods.

“Those kind of volunteer, individual decisions can add up,” said Andrea Charron, director of the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Defence and Security Studies.

At Manitoba’s provincially-run Liquor Marts, only two products among the thousands they carry—Baltika 7 Premium Lager and Russian Standard Vodka—come from Russia and have already been pulled from store shelves at the request of the Manitoba government, according to Manny Atwal, president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

“We had also received public feedback requesting, and in support of, the removal of Russian products from our shelves,” Atwal said. “There are other products on our shelves that may appear Russian due to their brand name, artwork, marketing features or style of liquor but are not produced in Russia.”

Charron also researches sanctions and said while some export permits on controlled goods have been cancelled, Canada’s crack down has so far mainly targeted Russian elites.

“Sanctions for Canada are about trying to limit the ability of Canadians and individuals in Canada from aiding Russia in its war effort,” Charron said.

Charron said the aim is to avoid imposing sanctions that will have a direct impact on innocent Russian civilians, something she said could come with unintended consequences such as serving as a rallying point for Putin to use to his advantage.

Charron also said while the sanctions themselves won’t stop Russia’s invasion immediately, they can have an effect over time.