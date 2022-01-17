Condom sales limp during pandemic, world's biggest maker says
Despite lockdowns that forced millions to stay home, there was one product that took a dramatic hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, condoms.
According to the British Medical Journal, the company that makes one in five condoms globally, Karex Berhad, has seen sales drop by over 40 per cent over the past two years.
A meta-analysis of seven studies from China, Italy, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S., published in the journal Sexologies in 2021 determined that there was a “decrease in sexual activity, which indicates the impairment of the individuals’ quality of sexual life.”
The BMJ cites anxiety and stress about the pandemic as a major factor in the dip of both sexual activity and condom sales, but notes that perhaps the biggest impact came from the global pause on sexual health clinics and the cancellation of orders for condoms. Karex Berhad used the National Health Service in the U.K. shutting down its sexual wellness clinics, which normally hand out free condoms, as an example.
The decline in sales got so bad that Karex Berhad switched to making rubber gloves and other personal protective equipment to make up for the shortfall.
-
'It still doesn't feel real:' Collingwood homicide victim's daughters struggle with his deathThe daughters of a Collingwood man who was found dead in an apartment late last week in what police have deemed a homicide say they are struggling to come to terms with their loss.
-
'Mommy will always be here': Regina mother continues search for 7-year-old daughterA Regina mother is continuing her plea for information about the whereabouts of her seven-year-old daughter, who she said is being withheld from her by her ex-husband.
-
'Snowmicron': the city tackles the first big snowfall in the time of COVID-19 Omicron variant'All hands on deck': parts and people could be in short supply for snow-clearing operations in the midst of the pandemic
-
'More common than we would like': Experts say feeling down common this time of yearSeasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that relates to a change of season. Common symptoms include feeling down and out, or lacking energy.
-
Health Minister Jason Copping positive for COVID-19Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating.
-
Mercato Fresh location coming to east WindsorAn official groundbreaking for a new retail development in east Windsor is scheduled for Tuesday.
-
Daycare dilemma: Private operators say 'socialist takeover' will drive most out of businessDaycare operators in Nova Scotia say the rush to $10/day childcare in five years may end up putting some out of business a lot sooner than that.
-
Feds, province agree to help fund search for unmarked graves at Sault former residential schoolGarden River First Nation has secured funding from the federal and provincial governments to help with the search for unmarked graves at former residential school sites.
-
Calls for B.C. to take action to help internationally-educated nurses get to workWith health-care workers sick and burnt out amidst the ongoing pandemic, B.C. is facing calls to do more to ensure internationally-educated nurses can join the workforce.