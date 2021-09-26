Conestoga College mourns death of homicide victim Joshua Bennett
Conestoga College is mourning 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke, whose death police are treating as a homicide.
Officers responded to a call about an injured man on Paulander Drive in Kitchener around 4:30 a.m Friday. Bennett was found dead near a trail in the area.
The college confirmed that Bennett was enrolled in the school’s Carpentry and Renovation Technical program. College president John Tibbits released a statement on Bennett’s passing on the school’s website.
“It is with great sadness that I share the news that a member of our Conestoga community was the victim of a homicide that occurred in Kitchener this past week,” Tibbits said.
“Our thoughts are with Joshua’s family and friends, his classmates and teachers, and all who knew him. The Conestoga College flag will be lowered to half-mast on Monday, September 27 to recognize his passing. Counselling services are available to support students and employees during this difficult time.”
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.
