Conestoga College offering free supportive care program this fall

Conestoga College is offering an 18-week supportive care program for free this fall in Kitchener, Ont.

The program is virtual with an option for an in-class lab portion, with a guaranteed work placement once students complete the program.

“It's to help the care industry, to give individuals independent care to stay in their homes longer,” says Angela Wray, with the supportive care program at Conestoga College.

“I think there comes a time when you know somebody that needs this kind of care,” Wray adds. “Whether it's an aging parent, grandparent, or somebody that's recovering from an injury.”

The program — which starts in October — will teach students how to be a personal support worker. It is currently being offered through the college in other areas of the province.

“There was a shortage even before the pandemic, and during the pandemic, it’s been even harder to recruit and maintain staff,” says Wray.

There are currently 700 spots available this fall for students to apply for.

“The program was amazing. I feel very confident whenever I see a client,” says Wray.

Delcy Llanos joined the program in 2019. Llanos told CTV News London that she decided to become a personal support worker because her husband had cystic fibrosis. She also received help from a personal support worker.

“I realized how much he cared for my husband, they were a team,” she says.

The personal support worker who assisted her husband inspired her to pursue a career in taking care of others.

“You have to have the quality of service, show patience, kindness, and empathy,” says Llanos.