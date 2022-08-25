Conestoga College’s refugee program welcomes its first students

Conestoga College has partnered with the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) to sponsor youths pursuing post-secondary education in Canada.

Earlier this month, Conestoga welcomed its very first refugee student and is expecting to welcome a second student later this fall.

WUSC Student Refugee Program (SRP) is a sponsorship program that combines higher education opportunities with protection and permanent resettlement for refugee youth. Students are sponsored through a campus-based committee that leads financial, social, academic and health supports.

“We are excited to have partnered with WUSC to lead a student refugee program at Conestoga,” Jillian Grant, executive and special projects assistant to International Education at the college said in a media release. “Education can be vital to successful resettlement and integration. This initiative provides equitable and quality education while facilitating access to safety.”

Since 1978, SRP has supported more than 2,200 refugees to settle in Canada and continue their education.

The cross-departmental committee that supports this initiative includes International Education, Student Affairs, Student Engagement, Ancillary Services, Development, Office of the Registrar, Financial Aid, and Conestoga Students Inc.