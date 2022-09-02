Conestoga College the buyer of former Sonny's Restaurant property

Conestoga College confirmed on Friday it was the purchaser of the property of the former Sonny’s Restaurant.

The Waterloo landmark restaurant was officially sold at the start of August, and the new owners were set to take over the property at the end of the month.

“I can confirm that Conestoga College purchased the property at 256 Weber St in Waterloo, former Sonny’s Restaurant,” said a spokesperson for Conestoga College in an email to CTV News.

The college said it was not able to disclose any plans for the future use of the property as they are currently under development, or details on the on the final purchase price.

The property is adjacent to the Waterloo campus.

Sonny’s was in operation at the location since 1965. Both the building and the business were listed for sale back in May with an asking price of $3 million.