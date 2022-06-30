Conestoga College to pause vaccine, mask mandates on July 1

Conestoga College announced on Thursday the institution would be placing a pause on all vaccination and masking requirements starting on Friday, July 1.

Referencing the increasing provincial relaxation of masking and vaccination requirements in public settings, the college said the decision is attributed “to a number of positive indicators, including reduced case counts, test positivity rates, and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.”

“Conestoga continues to believe that vaccines and masking are important safeguards in our efforts to protect the health and safety of our college community,” reads a statement attributed to John Tibbits, president and chief executive officer of Conestoga College, in part. “However, the landscape has changed somewhat as government and public health policy directions have evolved away from mandatory compliance with such measures.”

While no longer required, the college said it will continue to strongly encourage the wearing of masks in large crowds where physical distancing is not possible. It will also continue to make masks available for free.

The college is still encouraging individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible, despite the requirement for proof of vaccine no longer required.

Vaccine clinics will continue to operate on-campus.

“The pause in Conestoga’s vaccination and masking requirements relates only to accessing our own campus buildings and facilities,” reads part of the statement. “Students in some of our programs may be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to participate in work-integrated learning activities such as placements or co-op work terms based on the policies and guidelines in place at their work sites.”

The announcement comes less than two weeks after two universities in Waterloo region announced the end of masking mandates.

The University of Guelph will be pausing its mask mandate at the start of July.