Conestoga students develop assembly line to recycle plastics into drink coasters

A team of final-year students in Conestoga’s mechanical engineering technology - robotics and automation program designed and built an automated manufacturing system with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Team Stacked has developed a fully-functioning assembly line to recycle high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic into drink coasters.

“The industry right now is focused on sustainability,” said Stacked team member Sherry Dai in a media release. “We wanted to reflect that in our capstone project and offer a solution.”

The system is designed to melt pre-shredded plastics in a heating tunnel before pressing and cutting to size. The coaters are then passed through a quality check and packaged.

The team sourced plastic from Concord Blow Molding and collaborated with Conestoga’s packaging engineering technician program for a custom box design and materials. The team won Best in Program for their system.

“We experienced a steep learning curve throughout the build phase. We were constantly getting hit with things we weren’t expecting and had to address quickly,” said Stacked team member Melissa Broda. “It was a challenge, but we got to see everything that goes into developing and building an automated system and it provided a well-rounded view of what to expect when we get into industry.”

For their final project, students in the program are required to create and present assembly lines that demonstrate deliverables such as programming, quality assurance, safety and product design.

In addition to Stacked, team Work From Home designed a process to manufacture and package wooden ping pong paddles.

“We were exposed to all aspects of building an automated system, including working in a large team, and going from the design phase to the build phase and working through the challenges provided great experience,” said Stacked team leader Andrew Knowles.