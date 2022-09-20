Conexus Credit Union announces first female CEO

The Board of Directors of Conexus Credit Union has named the organization’s first female chief executive officer.

Celina Philpot has 25 years of experience in the credit union industry. She has served as the chief retail and brand officer at Steinbach Credit Union in Manitoba.

“I am so grateful and humbled by the opportunity to work with Conexus Credit Union, which has a solid reputation throughout Canada for being progressive, innovative and member-centric,” Philpot said in a press release.

“Conexus has demonstrated its ability to create value and improve the financial well-being of its members and community and I look forward to working with the board of directors, executive management team and employees to serve our members and live out our purpose.”

“Celina’s extensive experience in the credit union system, vision for success, community focus, action orientation, commitment to credit union values, and her passion for leadership and innovation align with Conexus’ priorities and strategy and will be key to leading Conexus into the future and helping us improve the financial well-being of our members and community,” board chair Mark Borgares said in a press release.

“I’d also like to take a moment to thank Neil Cooper, who stepped up into the role of interim CEO, and helped lead the operations of Conexus forward while we conducted our CEO search,” he said.

Philpot will start her new role with the company on Monday, Sept. 26.