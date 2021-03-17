Calgary police confirmed Tuesday that someone flew a confederate flag in the area around Reader Rock Garden in southeast Calgary.

The flag was photographed flying early Tuesday evening. By the time Calgary police arrived on scene, the flag was in the trash.

Police seized the flag and have alerted the Hate Crimes unit to launch an investigation.

There are currently no suspects.

Calgary city councillors took to social media later Tuesday evening to condemn the incident.

Thanks to the City Bylaw team who took that disgusting thing down lickety-split.