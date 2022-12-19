Confederation Bridge tolls frozen for 2023

The cost to cross Canada’s largest bridge will stay the same in 2023.

The typical toll for the Confederation Bridge currently sits at $50.25, payable upon leaving Prince Edward Island.

"Today's investment to freeze Confederation Bridge tolls will ensure that Islanders and Island businesses are not left paying the bill for revenue shortfalls that have been caused by pandemic related travel restrictions,” said MP Heath MacDonald in a Monday news release.

Transport Canada will provide additional funding to the bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, to avoid increases in toll costs due to high inflation rates.

"Our Government recognizes the important role the Confederation Bridge plays for Islanders and the economy of Prince Edward Island,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. “This funding will freeze toll rates for 2023 and provide Islanders and businesses with toll increase protection during ongoing challenging times."

Without federal funding, the government said tolls were set to increase significantly in 2023 due to prolonged impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation rates.

The locked-in toll rates are also set to help residents of Prince Edward Island and local businesses who were hard hit by post-tropical storm Fiona in September.