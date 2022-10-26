Conference teaches Indigenous youth in the north about the history of treaties

Indigenous youth in the Timmins area and across Mushkegowuk Territory are learning about treaties this week at the first annual Omushkego Youth Treaty Conference.

The three-day conference teaches First Nations youth about the history of treaties, the work being done today and how they can be a part of the future.

Officials said the goal of the Omushkego Nation Rebuilding Initiative is to help Indigenous youth connect with their culture and teach them about the treaties that have affected that culture and their traditional land.

“The history of our treaty, of Treaty Nine, what is going on in present day, what are we doing towards Truth and Reconciliation and, in terms of the future, what can our youth do to assist with Truth and Reconciliation and honour the treaties and make them strong,” said Christine Kioke, of the Omushkego Nation Rebuilding Initiative.

More than 100 Indigenous youth will hear from with speakers looking to make them aware of injustices in those treaties, how they affect Indigenous communities today and what they can do to help build a better future.

Lawrence Martin, a former Mushkegowuk Grand Chief, spoke about his efforts to hold the Ontario government accountable.

“Being aware this is what’s going on, this is what’s happened, here’s the reason why,” said Martin.

“If you don’t want to be part of that scene anymore, maybe there’s a chance that you want to get involved and try to make some changes happen.”

Activities also aimed to teach youth how to work together, a skill they will need, if they want to create positive change.

“Just to learn more about my history and more about Indigenous tradition,” one participant said.

“There’s usually, like, a whole lot of conflict with certain organizations. So I find it pretty important just to learn those … so maybe I can keep, like, exercising my rights,” said another.

“Knowing that you could go to court with them, try to protect your land, that’s what I found pretty interesting,” said a third.

Participants will also get the chance to voice their thoughts, discuss changes that they would like to see and how they can help make them happen.

“They are our future leaders and we want to make sure that they have the support they need to be successful,” Kioke said.

Organizers said the conference will set youth up to better engage in Treaty Week next month -- and perhaps inspire them to join the effort to build a better future for their First Nations communities.