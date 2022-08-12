Confirmed case of Monkeypox in New Brunswick

New Brunswick is reporting its first confirmed case of Monkeypox in the province.

The provincial government’s Department of Health confirmed the case in a news release Friday evening.

According to Public Health, the individual who tested positive is currently in isolation and is being monitored by health officials. The province also says the person who contracted Monkeypox has not recently traveled outside of New Brunswick. Contact tracers for Public Health are now trying to determine the source of the infection, and identify and notify any close contacts.

“New Brunswickers should know that Monkeypox virus spreads by close contact with infected humans or animals and does not spread like COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a news release. “The general public is not at a similar level of risk but should still be aware of how to reduce their personal risk.”

The release notes that Public Health is notified of any presumptive cases of Monkeypox, and cases are subsequently confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Man.

New Brunswick Public Health says it will report any future confirmed cases through its website.

“The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and associated partners to ensure that additional vaccines will be available,” the release reads. “Based on the available supply, the department’s current strategy is to offer the vaccine to close contacts of a case.”