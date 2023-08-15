Conflitti family returns from deadly Maui wildfire area

Shondell Conflitti considers herself and family lucky, “We could have been the people running through the street and jumping into the ocean to try and get away from it.”

The Conflittis are back in Tecumseh, home safe and sound, after avoiding the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Powerful winds fueled by Hurricane Dora took down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark, so Shondell, her husband, two daughters, and her son and his fiancé, went on a short excursion away from their condo to get food and groceries.

On their way back, “The police wouldn't let us through,” said Dante Conflitti. “We didn't really understand what was really going on. We saw the smoke. We didn't know exactly where it was coming from.

A wildfire fueled by high winds was burning through Maui, engulfing their condo along the way. The family lost everything. Luckily they had bank cards and were able to relocate to a small place closer to the airport.

Once there, they got a full look of what was happening.

“Thank god that we were able to get out when we did,” said Shondelle. “Thinking of everybody that wasn't able to and everything they lost, and now trying to get back to their normal and find people and accommodations.”

Her son Dante added, “We only lost some luggage. People lost a lot more. Their houses. Some lives. Obviously we're lucky we didn't lose as much in comparison.”

The big concern facing the family was how to get back home. After five days of going back and forth with TSA, the airline, and Canadian Consulate, the Conflitti's took a chance and bought plane tickets.

“We got lucky because the people there were pretty understanding,” Dante said. “They knew what was going on. They just made us sign some documents, some verification, and let us get on the plane.”

The family arrived home late Monday afternoon. Now they are reapplying for their government issued IDs, and plan to somehow help the people in Maui.

“We'll sit down and have a really good discussion about what we want to do and send,” Shondell said. “It'll be within the next few days for sure because they need it now.”