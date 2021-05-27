Confrontation over B.C. campsite prompts police investigation

Mounties in the Fraser Valley are investigating after a reported confrontation over a backcountry campsite near Harrison Lake.

The incident occurred on May 21 at the 55-kilometre marker on the Harrison Forest Service Road, according to a news release from Agassiz RCMP.

Police said they were called about the confrontation two days after it happened, on May 23.

"The complainant alleged that a group of campers at a site threatened to shoot guns and slash the tires of the caller’s vehicle," police said in their news release.

The complainant also took photos of vehicles, licence plates and people who were part of the allegedly threatening group, police said. Those photos were published on social media, police added, along with accusations that the incident was racially motivated and that the people pictured had firearms.

"At this time, it does not appear the group of campers were in possession of firearms and there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated," police said.

Agassiz RCMP said their investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said they're also investigating the complainant's posts, which have included video of the allegedly threatening campers and personal information about them.

"While social media is an important tool for sharing information, it can also provide a platform to spread misinformation for the reason of humiliating or shaming others, causing needless stress within the community," police said. "It also has the potential to impact unintended victims who may be friends or families of those alleged to be involved."

No one was injured in the incident at the campsite, police said, adding that they'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation so they can further their investigation.