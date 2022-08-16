Confrontation over litter escalated to violence in North Bay

A 34-year-old man is facing two assault charges in North Bay after a confrontation about littering escalated, police say.

The violence happened on Cassells Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday when a woman accused the man of littering, North Bay police said in a news release.

Adding, he tried to assault a man who stepped in to intervene before fleeing the scene.

No weapons were used and no serious injuries were reported.

Officers arrested the accused nearby shortly after.

"The victims and accused are not known to one another," police said.

He was released and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

The allegations have not been proven in court.