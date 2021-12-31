Confusion, frustration after Alberta delays start of school year by a week

The last-minute announcement to push back the start of school to Jan. 10 is frustrating some Alberta parents as advocates are pressing for more safety protocols for when classes resume.

Although students enrolled in public or Catholic school districts will lose about a week of in-class instruction, school boards will not be required to alter the school calendar to make up for the lost instructional time.

Yet many parents are in a difficult position.

Calgary father Darren Harrold says the classroom is the best learning setting for his sons, who are in Grades 5 and 7, and he's frustrated they will also be at home next week.

"Schools really should stay open for physical, mental and developmental health so this is really a bit of disappointing message from our government," he said.

Harrold is also hoping the delay will only be for the one week, but as with previous school closures, the province says the situation is fluid.

"We are watching this very closely. And if we need to take more measures, we will,' said Health Minister Jason Copping during an update Friday morning.

Provincial officials say the extended winter break is so that teachers and school districts can enhance safety measures.

When school tentatively resumes on the 10, the province will send 8.6 million rapid tests will be distributed through schools, and 16.6 million masks. Those will not be N95 masks, but each student will be given an eight-week supply of medical-grade face coverings.

"All medical-grade masks have been tested to meet international standards for particle and bacterial filtration, breathability, fluid resistance, and flammability of materials," said Justin Brattinga with Alberta Education. "Medical-grade masks provide an additional layer of protection to lower the risk of in-school transmission, and when properly fitted are 98 per cent as effective as N95 masks, a vast improvement over non-medical grade masks."

Some education advocates say schools continue to be high risk settings, and want to see more measures put in place, including enhanced filtration and ventilation, as well as robust tracking of cases even the ones detected by a rapid antigen test.

Wing Li with Support Our Students says the province also needs to address community public health measures to ensure schools can remain open.

"There must be a third door right? Like we know school closures are crappy for everyone but they do mitigate case spread. So why don't we try the third door which is we do our best like to shut down other things, so that kids can go back to school since more essential, you know, for for multiple parts of society on top of education."

Calgary's largest school boards sent statements to CTV News and they read as follows:

Calgary Board of Education:

"We appreciate the government's decision to extend the winter break to allow school boards additional time to prepare for a safe return to school. School leaders will be communicating directly with school-based staff about return to work plans for next week as we make plans for students' return to the classroom.

We know families have many questions about this announcement and what it means for their child's learning. We will be sharing more information next week as details are confirmed."

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD):

"The CCSD is praying for the health and safety of all those who have been affected by COVID-19, particularly due to the latest surge in Omicron cases. CCSD recognizes that delaying in-person learning may be difficult for families, but it is currently operationally necessary as many of our staff are battling the virus and unable to work. CCSD is pleased that Alberta Education has cancelled the January diploma exams as it reduces additional stress on our students. CCSD will have more information in the coming days and will contact our parents/guardians directly with further details."