The roller coaster ride continues for the Windsor Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires were scheduled to play in Guelph Wednesday night but the game was postponed, along with six other games.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) also rescheduled 21 other games from now until April, and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the current season.

OHL hockey falls under the revised Step 2 COVID-19 order, but team Governor John Savage tells CTV News Windsor there is still remaining confusion in the industry around rinks, who can be open and who can't be.

He suspects that will be taken care of in the next day or two, saying, “We’re hoping this is just a small glitch with respect to the rinks being in sync and understanding their particular protocols for this period of time. We are in a position allowed under the government rules to play.”

And Savage says they plan to play.