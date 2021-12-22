Congress of Aboriginal Peoples alleges 'spiritual, mental, and physical abuse' of woman inside Sask. jail

A prominent Indigenous organization is alleging a 21-year-old woman was the victim of abuse at a provincially operated correctional facility.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) claims Joline Jacques — who the organization says is Métis — was kept in segregation for 41 days inside Pine Grove Correctional Centre and mistreated.

"In one instance, Joline was dragged to the showers to be sprayed off in her clothes and left there with no means to warm up," a CAP news release issued on Wednesday said.

"After 15 hours in the showers, she was dragged back to segregation where she was stripped down naked and left again with nothing to keep warm in the chill of the night in an already cold cell."

The organization claims the incident is but one example of "routine abuse and assault" Jaques experienced at the facility — where she is still being held on remand.

"There is no excuse for this display of spiritual, mental, and physical abuse,” CAP National Vice-Chief Kim Beaudin said in the news release.

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said it was unable "to speak to incidents involving specific inmates."

It said when allegations of this nature are made, the ministry "reviews the circumstances internally" to ensure proper procedures are being followed.

"The primary concern in any of the province’s correctional facilities is the safety and security of staff, offenders and the facility itself," the statement said.

"Our code of conduct requires corrections staff to actively work to ensure everyone in the correctional system is afforded dignity and respect."

The ministry also said that people incarcerated in provincial facilities "have complex and varied health needs" which require significant health care services and that it works with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to meet the mental health needs of patients.