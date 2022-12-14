Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training
In one of its final acts of the year, the House passed bipartisan legislation late Wednesday that would empower law enforcement agencies across the country to adopt de-escalation training when encountering individuals with mental health issues as part of an effort to reduce the number of officer-involved fatalities.
Legion levelled by fire will be rebuiltIt’s taken nearly a year, but the legion and its insurance company have finally come to a monetary settlement, allowing the legion membership to finally confirm they will be rebuilding.
Motorcyclist faces charge for crashing bike while doing stunts: Halifax policeA man is facing a dangerous driving charge for crashing his motorcycle while trying to do a stunt, according to the Halifax Regional Police.
Free parking in Saskatoon after pay stations go offlineSaskatoon pay parking stations and the ParkedIn App are not working, according to the City.
Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary manPolice are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three yearsThe national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
Before and after: Dogs thriving after receiving emergency care at Nanaimo SPCATwo miniature poodles that were brought in to the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo have now been adopted and are doing well after receiving emergency vet care.
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projectsNova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
One youth arrested after attempted pharmacy robberyWaterloo regional police arrested one youth in connection to an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, SaultEnvironment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.