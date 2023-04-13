Coniston woman wins $100K in lottery encore

A woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston got a big windfall last month playing a lottery add-on game.

Jo Anne Levesque won $100,000 by matching six of seven Encore numbers in the March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Thursday.

"Encore offers 22 ways to win andcan be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day," OLG said.

Playsmart offers information on gambling games.

There is help is available for those suffering from problem gambling. Call ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to get connected to a counseling service in your area.

MORE LOTTERY WINNERS FROM THE NORTH

On Valentine's Day, a 67-year-old taxi driver from Algoma Mills won second prize playing Lotto Max.

In North Bay, a lighthearted campaign to raise awareness about the true odds of winning is underway for the second year in a row.

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. won a record-breaking $48 million jackpot in a Lotto 6/49 draw and a 51-year-old from northern Ontario won $2.5 million in a different Lotto 6/49 draw after forgetting about his ticket.