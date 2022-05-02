Connecting northern musicians to the industry

A new music portal for northern Ontario musicians is being launched by Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION).

Officials said the service is designed to connect musicians and provide industry updates.

It's a free service for musicians who sign up to use the ON Stage portal.

Melanie St-Pierre, the music sector development officer with CION, said they are thrilled to have the new space to share the most relevant industry opportunities directly to northern musicians.

"It's going to be like a forum board that musicians, they can make a profile. They can get settled in on there and check out all the new industry updates and different funding that we will be posting on there," St-Pierre said.

"It's basically a one-stop shop for them to get information about the music industry."

The portal will be officially launched May 6 at the Townhouse Tavern at 7:30 p.m. with performances by northern musicians Julie Katrinette, Bad Actors and Carden Cove.

