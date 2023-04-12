Connor Bedard named WHL's East Division player of the year

A surprise to few, Pats’ phenom Connor Bedard has been named the East Division player of the year in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The 17-year-old led the league in goals (71) and points (143), and was tied for the lead in assists (72). He also led the way in shots on goal (360), points per-game (2.51), goals per-game (1.24) and finished tied for first in game-winning-goals with 11. All this while playing in just 57 games.

His 2.51 points per-game (PPG) tied former Kamloops Blazers’ winger Rob Brown’s 1985-86 season for best PPG by a 17-year-old skater and recorded the third-most points by a under-18 player in WHL history.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product also tied for the longest point-streak in the WHL this season, going 35 straight contests with at least a point, surpassing his previous high of 21 set last season. During the 35-game streak, he scored 44 goals and 46 assists for 90 points.

In seven playoff games, Bedard elevated his game even more, recording 20 points (10G-20A) in helping the Pats reach game seven of the first-round against the Saskatoon Blades.

Internationally, he won his second straight gold medal at the World Juniors in January, leading the tournament in points (23), goals (9) and assists (14) in seven games. He owns the Canadian record for goals in a World Junior Championship with 17, passing the mark held by fellow Regina Pat, Jordan Eberle (14).

Bedard also became the leader in career points by a Canadian player, passing Eric Lindros’ record of 31 from 1990 to 1992 as well as the Canadian WJC single-tournament mark owned by Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011) at 18. He produced 36 career points at the World Juniors.

The 2023 NHL draft eligible prospect was named as TSN’s Craig Button’s favourite to be selected number one at this year’s draft.