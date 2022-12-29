Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
The 17-year-old phenom tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
Logan Stankoven added a goal and three assists, while Nathan Gaucher and Adam Fantilli had a goal and two assists. Joshua Roy, with a goal and an assist, Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, Zach Dean, Nolan Allan and Tyson Hinds also scored.
Benjamin Gaudreau made 12 saves for the shutout.
Benedikt Oschgan stopped 36 shots for the badly overmatched Austrians, who have been outscored 31-0 through their three games.
Canada was embarrassed 5-2 by the Czechs in Monday's opener before rebounding with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany on Wednesday.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year'sCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closureAn elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
-
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock criticVancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Last king tide hits Lower Mainland, but forecasters expecting more in JanuaryVideo from North Vancouver shows significant flooding in the underground parking lot of a waterfront apartment building after Tuesday's king tide.
-
Shelter-in-place issued in Grande PrairieMounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie on Thursday night.
-
First Nova Scotia made satellite launches into spaceA tiny Nova Scotia invention made history Thursday as the first Atlantic Canadian satellite to be launched into space.