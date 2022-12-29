Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniors

Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.

The 17-year-old phenom tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.

Logan Stankoven added a goal and three assists, while Nathan Gaucher and Adam Fantilli had a goal and two assists. Joshua Roy, with a goal and an assist, Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, Zach Dean, Nolan Allan and Tyson Hinds also scored.

Benjamin Gaudreau made 12 saves for the shutout.

Benedikt Oschgan stopped 36 shots for the badly overmatched Austrians, who have been outscored 31-0 through their three games.

Canada was embarrassed 5-2 by the Czechs in Monday's opener before rebounding with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany on Wednesday.