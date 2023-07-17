Connor Bedard signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they’ve signed Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard to a three-year entry-level contract.

The deal comes with an annual salary cap hit of $950,000 and runs through the 2025-26 season.

Bedard was selected by the Blackhawks first overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in June.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a news release. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

Bedard is coming off an historic season with the Pats that saw him accumulate 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 regular season games before adding 20 points in seven playoff games.

The 18-year-old was named the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Player of the Year, Western Hockey League (WHL) Player of the Year and won the Bobby Clarke Trophy for leading the WHL in points.

Bedard was the first player in CHL history to receive all three awards in one season.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product also won his second gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship in January, where he led the tournament in goals (9) assists (14) and points.

The Blackhawks open the 2023-24 NHL regular season on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh.

