Connor McDavid among 3 Oilers placed in COVID-19 protocol
Connor McDavid is the latest Edmonton Oiler to enter the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Wednesday.
He’s joined by forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie. All three will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
McDavid missed practice in Toronto on Tuesday after testing positive. The team said he and Ryan were retested.
"When two of your four centremen are out, and one of them is Connor McDavid, that's not a positive," head coach Dave Tippett said Tuesday.
McDavid had coronavirus in October 2020, but felt only "mild symptoms," he said at the time.
After a red hot start to the season, the Oilers lost their fourth game in a row Monday night. The team was 3-8-2 since the start of December.
The three are the latest Oilers to have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Teammates Darnell Nurse, William Lagesson, Ryan McLeod, Devin Shore, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Duncan Keith, Jesse Puljujarvi as well as head coach Dave Tippett have all been in the COVID-19 protocols earlier in the season.
-
Feds sending 140 million rapid tests across Canada this monthThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.
-
-
'Snow Ninja' builds spectacular snow sculptures on Vancouver IslandShe prefers to remain anonymous, but a Campbell River, B.C. woman is gathering a reputation for her work in creating snow sculptures that are delighting the public.
-
Two more COVID-19 outbreaks in Sudbury, ICU at 88%As the number of active COVID-19 infections reaches an all-time high in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area and hospitalizations increase, two more long-term care home outbreaks have been declared.