Connor McDavid among 3 Oilers placed in COVID-19 protocol

Connor McDavid is the latest Edmonton Oiler to enter the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Wednesday.

He’s joined by forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie. All three will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

McDavid missed practice in Toronto on Tuesday after testing positive. The team said he and Ryan were retested.

"When two of your four centremen are out, and one of them is Connor McDavid, that's not a positive," head coach Dave Tippett said Tuesday.

McDavid had coronavirus in October 2020, but felt only "mild symptoms," he said at the time.

After a red hot start to the season, the Oilers lost their fourth game in a row Monday night. The team was 3-8-2 since the start of December.

The three are the latest Oilers to have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Teammates Darnell Nurse, William Lagesson, Ryan McLeod, Devin Shore, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Duncan Keith, Jesse Puljujarvi as well as head coach Dave Tippett have all been in the COVID-19 protocols earlier in the season.