Connor McDavid calls potential five-week Olympic quarantine for COVID-19 'unsettling'

Connor McDavid calls the idea of potentially having to quarantine up to five weeks in China because of a positive COVID-19 test at the Beijing Olympics “unsettling” as the NHL's participation at the Games remains up in the air.

One of three members already named to Canada's provisional Olympic team, the Edmonton Oilers captain believes players need to continue gathering facts before making a final decision.

“It's obviously going to be a very fluid situation,” McDavid said Tuesday before Edmonton hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. “There hasn't been a ton of information come out, and then there's that three-to-five week (quarantine) thing ... it's kind of been floating around. Just trying to gather all the facts and information.

“Obviously, it's unsettling if that were to be the case when you go over there.”

The NHL has committed to sending players to Beijing, but can pull out of the Games at any point. The league has until Jan. 10 to nix the plan without financial penalty if COVID-19 causes enough of a disruption to its season.

“I'm still a guy that's wanting to go play in the Olympics,” McDavid said. “But we also want to make sure it's safe for everybody, and for all the athletes, not just for hockey players.”

The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete that tests positive for COVID-19 in China will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

If they're unable to do so, the quarantine period could last from 21 days up to five weeks.

Asked if the minimum quarantine would see him remove himself from consideration, McDavid reiterated a need to get all the particulars.

“I'm not in the position to make that decision today,” he said. “Again, we've got to gather all the facts and information and go from there.”

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo - named alongside McDavid and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby as provisional members of the Canadian squad - said Sunday he's not sure if he'll be going to China.

Leafs captain John Tavares said Monday the situation made him “uneasy” after learning of the current quarantine requirements should he be selected by Canada.

The NHL has seen a dramatic rise in players entering the league's virus protocol in recent weeks.

The Calgary Flames are the latest club to suffer an outbreak with nine players and a staff member sidelined, causing the postponement of three games.

The Vancouver Canucks, who endured the NHL's worst outbreak last season, have added defenceman Luke Schenn and winger Juho Lammikko to protocol on Tuesday.

The news comes after the Carolina Hurricanes placed centres Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff in COVID protocol on Monday. The Canucks hosted the Hurricanes on Sunday night.

“They're not getting sick, but they're paying the price for it - they have to just sit there,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday of his quarantined players. “Super frustrating, especially when it happens on the road, and then obviously in another country because there's different rules.

“I feel for those guys because it's super tough on them.”

Shortly after Brind'Amour spoke, the league announced Carolina's game Tuesday in Minnesota against the Wild would be postponed.

Meanwhile, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand and New York Islanders counterpart Mathew Barzal are also now in protocol. Oilers centre Ryan McLeod was also added to protocol.

The Islanders and Ottawa Senators were forced to shut down their operations earlier this season, with five total games postponed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.