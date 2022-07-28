Conrad Houle, Tracks & Wheel founder, dies in Sudbury at 85

Sudbury businessman Conrad 'Conny' Houle died earlier this month at age 85. Houle passed away at Health Sciences North on July 18 with "family by his side," said his obituary.

"Conrad was a well-respected, honorable and trusting businessman," his death notice said.

"In 2008, he was an inductee to SAMSSA, MineConnect Business Hall of Fame and in 2014 he was inducted into the Sudbury Sports Hall of Fame."

Houle was best known for founding Tracks & Wheels in 1980. The company is now a major supplier of heavy equipment sales and rentals for the mining industry.

"Conny was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by the Rotary Club for his outstanding humanitarian efforts, which included being a Big Brother and a founder and sponsor of the Strokes for Hope Golf Tournament to build the Regional Cancer Centre," his obit said.

The Houle family was struck by tragedy in 2009 when a small plane crash killed his son, Kevin Houle, his wife, Lorraine, both 50, their 17-year-old daughter Emily and her boyfriend, Michael Rollins.

Kevin Houle, a licensed pilot, was flying the Piper PA-28, a four-seat, single-engine plane, which was registered to his family's mining business, Tracks & Wheels.

The tragedy prompted Houle to sponsor a room at the House of Kin so out-of-town families dealing with illnesses would have a good place to stay.

"He dedicated the room in memory of Kevin, Lorry and Emily Houle and Michael Rollins," his obit said.

"A champion for cancer care and research, he was a long-time supporter of the Luncheon of Hope and helped start Miners for Cancer, having Tracks & Wheels give a Kubota tractor as a prize."

Cremation will be held at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Click here to leave donations and messages of condolence.

At a future date, there will be a liturgical celebration and a celebration of life.