Consequences for two motorcycle riders after early morning collision

Two motorcycle riders are facing consequences Wednesday after a collision at a Carlo Road address in Central Elgin, according to police.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. on Sunday to find that two motorcycles had been travelling northbound on Carlow Road when they collided.

Police say both drivers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, police charged a 20-year-old from London with the operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and Highway Traffic Act offences.

The second rider, a 21-year-old from Strathroy, was issued a three-day licence suspension.