Conservation authorities urge caution around waterways ahead of rainfall

An expected 30 millimetres of rain in southern Ontario over the next two days has prompted statements from the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA).

On Monday, the GRCA posted a watershed conditions statement urging the public to be cautious around the Grand River watershed from Tuesday until Wednesday.

They say that no significant flooding is anticipated, but higher river flows will increase risk in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

GRCA adds that residents should stay off any ice still remaining on local bodies of water.

Banks next to rivers and creeks may still be slippery with ice and pose a risk with fast-moving water nearby.

Parents are encouraged to keep children and pets away from all watercourses.

Michael Zettell, who lives by the Nith River in New Hamburg, said he doesn’t believe it will flood as bad as it has in the past.

“Try not to worry preemptively,” Zettel said. “You can see it coming for quite a while. Just keep an eye out for the alerts and take it as it comes.”

Zettell said those who live by the water are always prepared for the worst.

“I think most of us have pumps in our basement. I have a couple of sump pumps and a backup,” Zettell said.

One resident told CTV News she wishes more could be done to prevent flooding in the community.

“Something needs to change with the rivers so this stops because it’s going to be a continuing thing – it will happen again,” said Ashley Sousa, who lives by the river.

In the neighbouring Upper Thames River watershed, traditional low-lying flood plane areas could be inundated due to high water levels and saturated ground conditions.

The UTRCA says serious flooding is not expected at this time, but residents are urged to use “extreme caution” nears rivers, streams, ditches and ponds.