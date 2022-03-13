Conservation authority warns of water risks with spring thaw

With the upcoming change in season, the local conservation authority is reminding everyone to be careful around local waterways.

As temperatures start to warm up, officials with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority say water levels are expected to rise with the spring thaw.

"We get snow melts, and we get the frost coming out of the ground. Those conditions can really lead to some slippery and unstable banks around the watercourse and the lakes," says Ken Cheney, the acting director of engineering for the conservation authority.

Cheney says this will lead to higher-, fast-flowing water in watercourses. Anyone outside exploring the area is warned to leave a safe distance between themselves and any open waterways.

The conservation authority says these rules are essential for any pets on walks. Officials warn they should always be kept on leashes.

As well, anyone who lives near any water should move objects such as chairs or benches away from the water's edge due to concerns over potential high water levels.

If anyone should slip into any waterway, 911 should be contacted immediately.