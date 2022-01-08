Conservation groups eager to see Alberta's coal reports

A number of groups concerned about coal mining in southern Alberta want to have a look at a pair of new reports, but the government says it needs more time for a review.

An independent coal policy committee formed by the Kenney government published the documents, comprised of more than 1,000 emails, 170 written submissions and recordings of 67 meetings.

The committee was created when the public lashed out over the UCP government's decision to remove a set of rules that protected the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains from companies seeking to establish open-pit coalmines.

Sony Savage, Alberta's energy minister, reported received the reports on Dec. 30 and environmental groups want the ministry to announce the results sooner rather than later.

"Releasing those public documents to the public as soon as possible will allow us to see what the reports say from the coal policy committee and continue that conversation in the public sphere," said Katie Morrison, with the southern Alberta chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society.

Savage's office says the documents will only be released to the public once it has conducted a proper review.

There is no timeline on when that will be complete.