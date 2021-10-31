Conservation officers donate moose meat seized during illegal-hunting investigation

B.C. conservation officers say the illegal shooting of a moose in the province's north last month has led to a meat seizure in the Lower Mainland and a donation to a local food bank.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that the investigation began near Fort Nelson in September.

Last week, as part of their investigation, officers executed a search warrant and seized approximately 300 pounds of cut and wrapped moose meat.

The conservation officer service did not specify where in the Lower Mainland the warrant was executed.

"Seized meat is usually donated to a food bank, community shelter or local First Nation," the service wrote in its post.

"Today, Conservation Officers were happy to deliver the meat to the Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford."

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, the service said.