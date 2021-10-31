Conservation officers donate moose meat seized during illegal-hunting investigation
B.C. conservation officers say the illegal shooting of a moose in the province's north last month has led to a meat seizure in the Lower Mainland and a donation to a local food bank.
The BC Conservation Officer Service said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that the investigation began near Fort Nelson in September.
Last week, as part of their investigation, officers executed a search warrant and seized approximately 300 pounds of cut and wrapped moose meat.
The conservation officer service did not specify where in the Lower Mainland the warrant was executed.
"Seized meat is usually donated to a food bank, community shelter or local First Nation," the service wrote in its post.
"Today, Conservation Officers were happy to deliver the meat to the Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford."
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, the service said.
-
-
Four people seriously hurt in Ottawa Centretown balcony collapseEmergency crews responded to a three-storey apartment building on Frank Street, between Elgin Street and Metcalfe Street shortly, before 10 p.m. Sunday.
-
Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in BracebridgeThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a long-term care home in Bracebridge after two staff members contracted COVID-19.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Peppi PaniniPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is asking anyone who attended the restaurant between 5 p.m. on Saturday October 23 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday October 24 to get tested immediately, even without symptoms.
-
King, Bains lead Red Deer Rebels past Calgary Hitmen with power-play goalsBen King and Arshdeep Bains scored power-play goals to lead the Red Deer Rebels to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen Sunday in the Western Hockey League.
-
Some GO bus trips expected to be cancelled Monday as unvaccinated Metrolinx staff placed on leaveMetrolinx says it is expecting to cancel a limited number of GO bus trips on Monday as some of its employees will be unavailable to work due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.
-
'They're dropping the ball': Feds under fire as Zim Kingston debris cleanup begins on Vancouver IslandA combination of professional and grassroots cleanup is underway on a previously pristine beach on northern Vancouver Island now littered with shattered debris that spilled from a shipping container, as local political leaders seek the minister responsible.
-
Wilberforce PS temporary closed to in-person learning as of MondayEffective Monday, Wilberforce Public School in Lucan will be temporarily closed for in-person learning.
-