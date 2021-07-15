Conservation officers euthanize 4 coyotes following attack on toddler
Conservation officers have euthanized four coyotes in Stanley Park, including one that was captured in "very close proximity" to the scene of a recent attack on a toddler.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the four animals were caught and killed on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"Public safety for visitors to Stanley Park is our top priority," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post.
"We recognize multiple coyotes are involved in ongoing incidents at Stanley Park. Conservation officers will continue to monitor Stanley Park as further actions are assessed."
There have been dozens of attacks involving aggressive coyotes in the park since December. Conservation officers euthanized two of the animals back in January, but the attacks persisted.
Efforts to address the problem were ramped up again this week after a two-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote on Monday night. The child was treated in hospital for injures to her neck and face, and has since been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
