Conservation officers investigating after bull moose shot, abandoned

Conservation officers are looking for the person who shot and abandoned a bull moose in September near the northern Ontario community of Westree, south of Timmins.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry received a call Sept. 29 about a moose that was killed and left overnight south of Highway 560.

"The bull moose was left on the Amyot East Sideroad Road in Amyot Township, off the Amyot Road south of Highway 560," the MNRF said in a news release Tuesday.

"Another bull moose had been harvested and retrieved at the same location."

Now, the ministry is asking the public for help identifying the individual(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, where anonymous tips can be reported at 1-800-222-TIPS.

"Alternatively, if you or someone you know would like to report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry tips line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667," the ministry said.

"The ministry takes this situation very seriously."

WARNING: Photo of abandoned moose below.