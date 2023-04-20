Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned

Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.

On April 7, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry responded to complaints about eight northern pike left on the ice of Chicken Farm Lake near Manitouwadge. The provincial possession limit for that species is six.

Andrew Chambers, an MNRF spokesperson, told CTV News in an email the fish were approximately 40 - 50 centimetres in length and one to two pounds in weight.

"The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible," the MNRF said in a news release Wednesday.

"If you have any information that will assist the ministry in their investigation, or to report a natural resource problem, please contact the TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS."