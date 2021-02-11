Another warning has been issued by conservation officers after a cougar reportedly grabbed a small dog outside a Metro Vancouver home.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it received a report Tuesday that a cougar attacked a dog in Coquitlam.

In a Facebook post, the BCCOS says a man had his three small dogs off leash outside his home on Nash Drive. The cougar grabbed one of his dogs and ran off with it, the man told conservation officers, but dropped it not far away after the owner chased it and scared it off.

The dog was taken to a local vet where it's receiving treatment for bite wounds. It's expected to survive.

Conservation officers say the home was near Scott Creek, which is a forested area home to wildlife.

"While the COS would like to stress there have been no reports of cougars acting aggressively towards people, it is important to take precautions when living in areas frequented by cougars," the post from BCCOS says.

"Cougar sightings in greenbelt areas are common across the Lower Mainland. If you spot a cougar near your home, it is most likely passing through the neighbourhood and will move on. It is advised to bring children and pets inside."

The BCCOS issued a warning earlier in the week after a small dog was attacked at a popular local hiking spot. In that incident, the dog was attacked on a trail near Buntzen Lake.

Conservation officers say it's not unusual for cougars to target small dogs or cats as prey. They say bringing pets inside and keeping dogs leashed can prevent conflicts with cougars.

Anyone who sees a cougar is advised to stay calm and back away slowly, ensuring the animal has a clear escape route. They should keep the cougar in eyesight in front as they make themselves look as big as possible.

If the cougar follows, keep eye contact, show teeth and make loud noises, provincial wildlife officials say.

Pick up sticks or rocks to use as a weapon, and fight back during an attack, focusing on the face and eyes.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione