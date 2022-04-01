Conservation officers on alert after cougar reportedly attacks 4 pets in Sooke, Metchosin

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is investigating four recent incidents of cougar attacks on pets in the East Sooke and Metchosin areas of Vancouver Island.

The BCCOS is describing those attacks, which occurred over the past two weeks, as highly concerning.

"It’s happening during the day and it’s happening in people's backyards, often when there’s humans present," said Mark Kissinger, acting sergeant for Island Zone Conservation Officer Service for B.C.

The attacks have all been on family dogs. Three of the dogs survived, but during the latest attack on Wednesday, that dog did not survive.

"We did try to track that cougar on the last one, but we weren’t successful," said Kissinger.

The conservation service says it's taking these attacks very seriously.

It has now set up a number of different measures to catch the nuisance animal, including placing trail cameras and a live trap. Tracking hounds are also on standby, according to the BCCOS.

MAYOR CONCERNED

"Cougars you don’t usually see in Metchosin, so when they start showing up and attacking animals in the backyard, that’s a pretty serious change in behaviour," said John Rann, Mayor of Metchosin.

The mayor says reports of bears, wolves and now cougars attacking livestock and dogs seem to be on the rise. He is extremely concerned about these latest incidents.

"We now have to worry about our children getting attacked by some of these predators," said Rann.

He wants to see the administration at BCCOS do more to protect the residents of Metchosin.

"Conservation officers have always been very responsive to our concerns," said Rann. "The problem comes from the administration, which has recently – particularly with farmers and the bear attacks on sheep – been very reluctant to send dogs out, which is what you need or to dispose of the animals."

He says it’s within a farmer's rights to protect their property, and if conservation officers won’t dispose of the animal, he says farmers will.

"If your dog is being killed or your children are threatened or something like that, I would certainly support anybody who defended their property," said Rann.

COUGAR BEHAVIOUR

The conservation service says a virus has resulted in a decrease in the deer population in the East Sooke and Metchosin area. It’s feared that because of that, cougars may have turned to dogs as prey.

There are reports that indicate the cougar could be travelling with its kitten, and the BCCOS is still assessing the situation. It wants to know the age of the kitten and health of the cougar before determining how to deal with it, if it is still in the area.

Kissinger says Vancouver Island has the highest concentration of cougars in the North America, with an estimated population of around 800.

Residents are being asked to keep children close and watch any pets when they are outside.

The BCCOS is asking anyone in the East Sooke and Metchosin areas to report cougar sightings immediately to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.