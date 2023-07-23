Conservation officers seize boat for illegal salmon fishing

Conservation officers say they seized a fishing boat and eight Sockeye Salmon from anglers on Vancouver Island.

In a post to social media, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said they made the seizure during a joint patrol with Mounties and the federal fisheries and oceans department in Sproat Lake near Port Alberni on Friday.

The BCCOS alleged that the three fishers on the boat did not have valid licenses and illegally retained the salmon.

The boat, along with the salmon, were seized under the Wildlife Act, and an investigation is underway, the BCCOS said.