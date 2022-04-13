Conservation Sudbury watching weather closely for potential flooding

Conservation Sudbury is keeping a close eye on the rain and snowmelt as it maintains a flood outlook for the region.

Officials said that a Colorado low bringing 30-50 mm of rain over the next two days could cause water levels to rise quickly.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings across northeastern Ontario, from Wawa to Kirkland Lake and Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa on Wednesday.

"The saturated or frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," the weather service said.

Smaller and urbanized watercourses, like Junction Creek, will react much more quickly to high-intensity rainfall than larger rivers will.

Conservation Sudbury said the inundation of low-lying areas adjacent to watercourses with a history of flooding is expected.

"When the rest of it comes down, it all depends on how it lands. If it's quick thunderstorms or if it's sort of slow drizzle and how it lands on that snow that is up north, that determines how quickly it gets sent through the city," said Carl Jorgensen, the general manager of Conservation Sudbury.

Officials with Conservation Sudbury stressed safety around waterways, especially for children and pets who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers, needs to be a top priority. The cold, fast-flowing water poses many dangers.