Conservative candidate to request Liberal win be set aside in Calgary Skyview

Lawyers for a Conservative candidate will ask the court to set aside the result of last week's federal election in the riding of Calgary Skyview while officials investigate allegations another candidate removed her campaign literature from a doorstep and left a flyer with an incorrect polling address.

"We have begun drafting and hope to file in a week or so," said Kyle Shewchuk with Guardian Law Group, which is representing Jag Sahota.

Sahota lost to Liberal candidate George Chahal by about 3,000 votes in the northeast Calgary riding.

Footage captured by a doorbell camera the day before the vote shows Chahal appearing to pick up a campaign postcard and remove it from a front porch.

A complaint was made last week to Calgary police, which was forwarded to its anti-corruption unit.

Another complaint was also made to Elections Canada, which was forwarded to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Election, which is "the independent officer responsible for ensuring that the Canada Elections Act (the Act) is complied with and enforced.

"The Office operates independently of Election Canada, which is the agency responsible for the administration of the federal elections," read a statement.

"In keeping with the confidentiality provisions of the Act, the CCE generally does not confirm whether it has received a complaint or has initiated an investigation into a particular issue.

"Generally speaking, every complaint is reviewed to determine if it falls under the commissioner’s mandate. If the issue falls within the commissioner’s jurisdiction, a review or investigation may be carried out to determine whether or not there was, in fact, wrongdoing under the act.

"The Commissioner can also initiate a review or an investigation of his own initiative, absent a complaint being made. The length of time necessary for a review or investigation can depend on several factors, including the complexity of the file, the level of cooperation from the people or entities involved, and the information shared with the CCE."

Any decisions made by the commissioner will be released publicly.

Chahal's campaign manager, Randall Zalazar, has said he did remove the flyer, but there was a reason why.

"While dropping off polling info flyers prior to polls opening on Election Day, George removed a piece of campaign literature that identified an incorrect polling location for the person residing at the address," he said, in an email to CTV News.

"All through Election Day, campaign volunteers found incorrectly labelled materials across the eastern side of the riding. Our campaign contacted Elections Canada and advised them of the issue."

The man who lives at the house, Glenn Pennett, who supported Sahota, earlier told CTV Calgary he was frustrated and that Chahal shouldn't have removed the paper from his property.

"He's destroying something from somebody he's running against and leaving his card, which was totally the wrong information," he said.

Chahal was the only Liberal to win in Calgary.