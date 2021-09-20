Conservative Dave Epp to keep seat in Chatham-Kent-Leamington

CTV News has declared Conservative Dave Epp will be re-elected in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding.

Here are the latest results.

Liberal candidate Greg Hetherington has the second highest number of votes.

NDP Dan Gelinas was third and People’s Party of Canada candidate Liz Vallee was fourth. Green Party candidate Mark Vercouteren was fifth.

Epp also won 47 per cent of the popular vote in the 2019 federal election where he replaced retired Conservative Dave VanKesteren.