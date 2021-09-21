Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods over Ben Henderson
Incumbent Tim Uppal defeated former city councillor Ben Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods in Canada's 2021 federal election.
Uppal was declared the winner by CTV News early on, when half of the riding's 200 polls were reporting.
However, by Tuesday morning, the updated vote counts numbered some 17,300 for Uppal and 15,400 for Henderson.
There were some votes to count Tuesday yet.
Uppal won in 2019 when he captured 50.3 per cent of the vote over Amarjeet Sohi, then Liberal candidate and former minister of natural resources.
Alberta remained Conservative blue as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
As of publication, the Conservative Party of Canada was declared or leading in all but four of the province’s ridings.
-
Ontario premier calls for unity after election as COVID-19 vaccine certificates loomOntario's premier is calling for unity after the federal election as his province prepares to introduce COVID-19 vaccine certificates.
-
Top doctor to provide public health and education update for Manitoba schoolsThe Manitoba government will be providing an update on Tuesday afternoon on public health and education in schools.
-
Ontario reports 58 new COVID-19 cases in OttawaAcross the province, health officials confirmed another 574 new cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 764 more existing cases are now considered resolved.
-
Regina man charged after woman dies in pedestrian collisionA 21-year-old Regina man is facing charges following the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle Friday.
-
Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspectSudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area of Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge neighbourhood as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
-
'They are telling me how overwhelmed our ICU is': Victoria hospitals see influx of COVID-19 patientsCrystal Mundy says she is speaking on behalf of 20 doctors and nurses at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria who are afraid to come forward.
-
Ontario reports another drop in new COVID-19 cases with 574 infections loggedFor the fourth day in a row, Ontario is seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported.
-
Conservatives largest decline occurred in Calgary, political scientist attributes drop to Kenney's pandemic responseA Calgary political science professor says Conservatives are losing their grip on Alberta and Premier Jason Kenney's scant leadership amid the pandemic was reflected in the federal election results.
-
Guelph police looking for driver involved in collision with childGuelph police are searching for a driver a vehicle that reportedly drove away following a collision with a child on a bike.