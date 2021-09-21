Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods over Ben Henderson

Incumbent Tim Uppal defeated former city councillor Ben Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods in Canada's 2021 federal election.

Uppal was declared the winner by CTV News early on, when half of the riding's 200 polls were reporting.

However, by Tuesday morning, the updated vote counts numbered some 17,300 for Uppal and 15,400 for Henderson.

There were some votes to count Tuesday yet.

Uppal won in 2019 when he captured 50.3 per cent of the vote over Amarjeet Sohi, then Liberal candidate and former minister of natural resources.

Alberta remained Conservative blue as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

As of publication, the Conservative Party of Canada was declared or leading in all but four of the province’s ridings.